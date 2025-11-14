Smithfield Trust Co Buys 1,005 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

