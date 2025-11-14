Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 2,175 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 160,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

