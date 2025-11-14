Sittner & Nelson LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 0.7% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $428.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $486.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $455.19 and a 200 day moving average of $462.60.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.