Sittner & Nelson LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,809,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,492 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,633,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,829,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,796 shares during the last quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,747,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,453 shares during the last quarter.



NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $38.66 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $39.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.



The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

