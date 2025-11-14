Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Edison International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $99,486.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.30.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

