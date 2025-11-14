Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) SVP Daniel Long Sells 3,501 Shares of Stock

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) SVP Daniel Long sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $63,228.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 92,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,972.66. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Septerna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEPN traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. 859,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. Septerna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). Septerna had a negative net margin of 266.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Septerna, Inc. will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEPN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a report on Friday, September 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Septerna from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Septerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Septerna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Septerna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Septerna by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Septerna by 8.1% in the third quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Septerna by 1,396.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 165,237 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Septerna by 88.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Septerna during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

About Septerna

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

