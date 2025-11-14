Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $1.21, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 130.80% and a return on equity of 40.86%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMLR opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.44. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $81.56.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Semler Scientific by 80.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Semler Scientific by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.
