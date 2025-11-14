Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Northland Capmk

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTTR. Northland Securities cut shares of Select Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTTR

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 6.7%

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.18. Select Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.39 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Water Solutions will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Select Water Solutions news, CEO John Schmitz sold 152,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $1,679,989.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $437,691.84. This trade represents a 79.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 664,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 243,114 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.