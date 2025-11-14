Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading 20% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 196,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 126,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

