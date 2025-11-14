Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,295,000 after buying an additional 408,821 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 285,866 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 930,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,861,000 after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 418,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,082 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,612,000 after purchasing an additional 159,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $88.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.7001 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.