Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 5.0% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $21,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,917,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,507,000 after buying an additional 1,225,695 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,310,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,280,000 after acquiring an additional 84,300 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,849.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 3,204,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,611 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,249,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,811,000 after acquiring an additional 296,330 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,885,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.