Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Celsius by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Celsius by 24.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Celsius by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Celsius by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $44.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 118.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celsius from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $456,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,921.50. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,812.50. The trade was a 15.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,975 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.