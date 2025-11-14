Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $221.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.52. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

