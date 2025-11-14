Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 22,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 153,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 10,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 23,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.40 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.