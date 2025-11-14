Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PowerFleet, Inc. $AIOT

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter worth $6,387,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 90.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,859,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 884,547 shares during the period. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at $4,721,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 40.7% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,720,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 786,999 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIOT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

PowerFleet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIOT opened at $4.99 on Friday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $665.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $111.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. PowerFleet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PowerFleet

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 28,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,049.92. This trade represents a 55.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.