Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. $LSAK

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 132,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Separately, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,419,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after buying an additional 1,622,088 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Lesaka Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Lesaka Technologies stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $327.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.39). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 17.16%.The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.250- EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lesaka Technologies Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

