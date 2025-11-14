Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

