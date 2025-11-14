SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,588 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 627.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 51.4% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in Nucor by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,134. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 34,333 shares of company stock worth $5,075,189 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $145.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.35. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Nucor’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

