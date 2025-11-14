SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $863,000 Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 43.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Duolingo by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.13, for a total transaction of $2,631,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,945.36. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total transaction of $3,471,294.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,757,269.55. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,735 shares of company stock valued at $22,998,736. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $186.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.77. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $544.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Duolingo from $390.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $465.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.53.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

