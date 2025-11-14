Savant Capital LLC Takes $844,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,079,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,309,000 after purchasing an additional 660,081 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 31.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,143,000 after acquiring an additional 494,737 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 773,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 135,949 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 760,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,937,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 666,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. Loop Capital raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $127.08 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.08.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.