Savant Capital LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF $RWO

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 355,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 140,482 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 435,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after buying an additional 35,448 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWO opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $47.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

