Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 54.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,283 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $144,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $51,324,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,407,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,359,000 after buying an additional 385,830 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered UMB Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In related news, EVP Amy Harris sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $61,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,915.70. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg M. Graves bought 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.41 per share, with a total value of $28,092.24. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,314.51. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 683 shares of company stock worth $75,961 and have sold 5,877 shares worth $683,734. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $678.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.