Savant Capital LLC Purchases 1,401 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 140,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total value of $3,453,490.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,920.61. The trade was a 79.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total value of $2,667,236.04. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,030,194.18. This trade represents a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Littelfuse Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $241.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.94. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $142.10 and a one year high of $275.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $624.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

