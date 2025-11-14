Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,058 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLB in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLB in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLB in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of SLB by 55.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SLB by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $2,261,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,692.99. The trade was a 27.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB Stock Performance

SLB opened at $36.28 on Friday. SLB Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. SLB’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on SLB and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

SLB Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

