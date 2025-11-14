Savant Capital LLC Has $866,000 Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Masco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,311,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,351,000 after acquiring an additional 206,311 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Masco by 25.7% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 22,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Masco by 43.4% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 155,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Masco by 7.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average is $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus lowered their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

