Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 36.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,462,000 after acquiring an additional 421,279 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 962.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Huber Research upgraded Thomson Reuters to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $186.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.27.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $140.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $218.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

