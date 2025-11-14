Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.60.

ATR stock opened at $120.25 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $175.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,743.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

