Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$38.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$22.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.39. The stock has a market cap of C$15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -109.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is -223.53%.

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.

