RTX Corporation $RTX Stock Position Lowered by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 119,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RTX by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in RTX by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 115,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Down 2.1%

RTX stock opened at $173.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $181.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.70. The firm has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

