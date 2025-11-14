Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target to $17.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.50.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.57. 406,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 59,800 shares in the company, valued at $905,970. This trade represents a 20.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares in the company, valued at $375,410. This represents a 70.32% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 20,330 shares of company stock worth $312,480 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 199,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 302,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

