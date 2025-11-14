Rovida Advisors Inc. Takes $96.22 Million Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,740,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,223,000. Nebius Group accounts for about 15.2% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

NBIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.39. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

