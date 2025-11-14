Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,934,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 17,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,744,000 after acquiring an additional 48,105 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of ROK stock opened at $379.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $398.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $300,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,795. The trade was a 45.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,820,361. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

