Reviewing Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Kellanova (NYSE:K) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kellanova and Olaplex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kellanova 0 4 0 0 2.00 Olaplex 2 3 1 0 1.83

Kellanova currently has a consensus target price of $83.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.28%. Olaplex has a consensus target price of $1.81, indicating a potential upside of 69.39%. Given Olaplex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Kellanova.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Kellanova has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olaplex has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kellanova and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kellanova 10.56% 32.54% 8.23% Olaplex -1.18% 1.31% 0.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Kellanova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kellanova shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Olaplex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kellanova and Olaplex”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kellanova $12.67 billion 2.29 $1.34 billion $3.64 22.88 Olaplex $422.67 million 1.69 $19.52 million N/A N/A

Kellanova has higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex.

Summary

Kellanova beats Olaplex on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles. The company offers its products under the Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, RXBAR, Eggo, Morningstar Farms, Bisco, Club, Luxe, Minueto, Special K, Toasteds, Town House, Zesta, Zoo Cartoon, Choco Krispis, Crunchy Nut, Kashi, Nutri-Grain, Squares, Zucaritas, Rice Krispies Treats, Sucrilhos, Pop-Tarts, K-Time, Sunibrite, Split Stix, LCMs, Coco Pops, Krave, Frosties, Rice Krispies Squares, Incogmeato, Veggitizers, Gardenburger, Trink, Carr’s, Kellogg’s Extra, Müsli, Fruit n Fibre, Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut, Country Store, Smacks, Honey Bsss, Zimmy’s, Toppas, Tresor, Froot Ring, Chocos, Chex, Guardian, Just Right, Sultana Bran, Rice Bubbles, Sustain, and Choco Krispies brand names. It sells its products to retailers through direct sales forces, as well as brokers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Kellogg Company and changed its name to Kellanova in October 2023. Kellanova was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company distributes its products through professional distributors in salons, directly to retailers for sale in their physical stores, e-commerce sites, and its website, Olaplex.com, as well as third party e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

