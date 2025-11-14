Reviewing Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) & SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) and SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ameris Bancorp and SVB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 1 4 1 3.00 SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $77.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.73%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than SVB Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

91.6% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 21.46% 9.57% 1.32% SVB Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and SVB Financial Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $1.16 billion 4.30 $358.68 million $5.78 12.54 SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion N/A N/A

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ameris Bancorp.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats SVB Financial Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and personal credit lines. In addition, the company originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans, equipment finance loans, and small business administration loans. It operates full service domestic banking offices, and mortgage and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.