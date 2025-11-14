ResMed Inc. $RMD Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 264.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 926.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in ResMed by 141.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 price target on ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ResMed from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.45.

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $27,436.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $504,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,663,025.50. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $251.91 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $199.92 and a one year high of $293.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.91 and its 200-day moving average is $262.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

