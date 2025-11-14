Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) versus Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Critical Analysis

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) and Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daikin Industries and Research Frontiers”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries $31.21 billion 1.24 $1.75 billion $0.62 21.24 Research Frontiers $1.23 million 51.27 -$1.31 million ($0.06) -31.17

Analyst Ratings

Daikin Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Research Frontiers. Research Frontiers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daikin Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Daikin Industries and Research Frontiers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daikin Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Research Frontiers 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Daikin Industries and Research Frontiers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries 5.80% 9.33% 5.18% Research Frontiers -143.78% -72.81% -50.27%

Risk & Volatility

Daikin Industries has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Frontiers has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daikin Industries beats Research Frontiers on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daikin Industries

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company’s chemical products comprising fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter-controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. Daikin Industries,Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. The company's SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; museum display panels, and eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. It serves architectural, automotive, marine, and aerospace and appliance applications. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.

