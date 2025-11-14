Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AerSale (ASLE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AerSale (NASDAQ: ASLE) recently:

11/10/2025 – AerSale was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating.

11/10/2025 – AerSale had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – AerSale was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2025 – AerSale was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/25/2025 – AerSale was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/15/2025 – AerSale had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – AerSale was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – AerSale had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – AerSale had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.