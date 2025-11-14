Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for RY Q4 Earnings

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank Of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank Of Canada’s FY2027 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $146.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $205.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.88. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52 week low of $106.10 and a 52 week high of $149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank Of Canada

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.