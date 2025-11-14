Rep. Tim Moore Sells Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT). In a filing disclosed on November 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Krispy Kreme stock on October 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SCHWAB ONE” account.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) on 10/29/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/8/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 9/19/2025.

Shares of DNUT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.94. 862,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,463. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $674.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 33.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1,229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Capital One Financial reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Singular Research raised Krispy Kreme to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.51.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

