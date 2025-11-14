Redwood Trust, Inc. $RWT Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,750,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,209 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $16,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 270.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 40.39, a current ratio of 40.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.9%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jones Trading reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

