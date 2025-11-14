Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2025 – Phibro Animal Health had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Phibro Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2025 – Phibro Animal Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Phibro Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/14/2025 – Phibro Animal Health had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/29/2025 – Phibro Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – Phibro Animal Health had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Insider Transactions at Phibro Animal Health

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 38,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $1,734,742.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,932.33. The trade was a 65.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

