Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rapid7 from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Rapid7 Trading Down 1.6%

Rapid7 stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $44.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.67 million, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 149.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $27,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,738. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

