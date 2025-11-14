RAM Investment Partners LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

RAM Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,083 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 62,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 130,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 745,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,846,000 after buying an additional 59,305 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,383 shares of company stock worth $15,365,487. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $102.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $817.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

