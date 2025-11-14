RAM Investment Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.3% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 26.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 290,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $63,424,000 after acquiring an additional 59,826 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Oracle by 172.2% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 50,614 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 52,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $217.68 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $620.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.79 and a 200-day moving average of $232.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.