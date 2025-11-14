Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Issues Earnings Results

Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

Qualstar Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QBAK remained flat at $16.00 on Friday. Qualstar has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of -0.20.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

