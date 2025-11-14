Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Issues Earnings Results

Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.
Qualstar Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS QBAK remained flat at $16.00 on Friday. Qualstar has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of -0.20.
About Qualstar
