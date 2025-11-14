Q4 EPS Estimates for iHeartMedia Cut by Barrington Research

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iHeartMedia in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $997.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $1.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

iHeartMedia Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of IHRT opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $627.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 224.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

