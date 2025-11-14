Q1 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Raised by Zacks Research

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

FE stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.15%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 380.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

