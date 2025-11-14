Q1 Earnings Estimate for AnaptysBio Issued By HC Wainwright

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $920.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 126.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 950.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 11,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1,779.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

