Pump.fun Hits One Day Trading Volume of $321.96 Million (PUMP)

Pump.fun (PUMP) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Pump.fun token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Pump.fun has a market cap of $2.13 billion and approximately $321.96 million worth of Pump.fun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pump.fun has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pump.fun Profile

Pump.fun launched on July 14th, 2025. Pump.fun’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 590,000,000,000 tokens. Pump.fun’s official website is pump.fun. Pump.fun’s official message board is x.com/pumpfun. Pump.fun’s official Twitter account is @pumpfun.

Buying and Selling Pump.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “Pump.fun (PUMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Pump.fun has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 354,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pump.fun is 0.003577 USD and is down -10.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 304 active market(s) with $318,885,830.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pump.fun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pump.fun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pump.fun using one of the exchanges listed above.

