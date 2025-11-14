Prospect Financial Services LLC Sells 3,664 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Prospect Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,235,000 after buying an additional 78,563 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 439,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 296,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. This represents a 10.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.4%

KMI stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

